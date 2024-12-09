Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,165,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $231,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 123.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 545,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 443.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 172,711 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 109,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 141,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.3 %
RARE stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
