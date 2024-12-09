Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,070 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Welltower worth $134,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $131.37 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $140.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

