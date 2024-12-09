Westpac Banking Co. to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.37 (ASX:WBCPJ)

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.366 per share on Sunday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Nuclear Stocks Powering Big Tech’s Data Center Revolution
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How Amazon’s Drone Deliveries Could Boost Profits and Valuation
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- AT&T’s Big Bet on Fiber, 5G, and $10 Billion Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.