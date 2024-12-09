WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts have commented on WT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.46. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $34,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,915,000. This represents a 19.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 67,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree by 76.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

