Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 79.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 130,804.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 992.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 228,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

