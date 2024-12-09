Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $207.10 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

