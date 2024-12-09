Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,287,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 477,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,736,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 330,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 459,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 198,893 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $232.35 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $335.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.77. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

