Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,244 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in UGI were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in UGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UGI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of UGI opened at $27.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 120.97%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

