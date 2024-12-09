Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,812 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 123.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

MTN stock opened at $190.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.