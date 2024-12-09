Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,854 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,028 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.