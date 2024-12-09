XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 77.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $66,535,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 644,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NGG opened at $61.28 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.