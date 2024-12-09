XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $397,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $184.65 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $184.23 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.17 and its 200 day moving average is $221.47.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

