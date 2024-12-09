XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.50 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in APi Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in APi Group by 3,622.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 382,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

APi Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $38.60 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

