XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 12,801 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,919.47. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CG

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.