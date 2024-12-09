XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 7,310 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 245,005 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 122.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $118.06 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

