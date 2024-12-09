XTX Topco Ltd Sells 8,990 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 542.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

