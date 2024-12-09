XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.30 Million Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.