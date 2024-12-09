XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.37 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 174,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Atmos Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,745,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,906,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,640 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $141.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

