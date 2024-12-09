XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.40 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.