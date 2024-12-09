Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,132,944 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,132,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,000. Vale accounts for 0.8% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

