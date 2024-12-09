Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $963,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $283.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.