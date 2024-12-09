Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $6.55 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,574 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 729.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 135,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 582.3% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $173.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $409.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

