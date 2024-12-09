Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.77 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $179.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.