Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 73,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 159,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

C stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

