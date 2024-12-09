Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 53,703 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,703 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,701,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,903,000 after purchasing an additional 494,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,001,000 after buying an additional 50,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,756,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,388,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,588,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,202,000 after acquiring an additional 457,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,482,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $77.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

