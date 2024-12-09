Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 680,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,000. KE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 334,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KE by 5,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

