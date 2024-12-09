Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

