Zacks Investment Management Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

CINF stock opened at $156.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.