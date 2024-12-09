Zacks Investment Management Purchases 17,734 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,798.50. The trade was a 38.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

