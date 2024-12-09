Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $369.56 Million

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Zerebro token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Zerebro has a total market cap of $369.56 million and approximately $167.68 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zerebro has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98,483.51 or 1.00400088 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,148.36 or 1.00058413 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zerebro Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,972,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,972,251.628075 with 978,803,871.425358 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.36774693 USD and is down -12.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $200,236,602.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars.

