11,131 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHG. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.