1,506 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Bought by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,257 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $215.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $216.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

