18,349 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.21. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $138.39 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

