1,842 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,047,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,173,000 after acquiring an additional 141,070 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Welltower by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 235,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 70,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,349,000 after buying an additional 1,797,330 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

Welltower Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

