19,932 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $4,678,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,124.96. This trade represents a 27.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,575. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BL opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.