19,932 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $4,678,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,124.96. This trade represents a 27.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,575. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackLine
BlackLine Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of BL opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.