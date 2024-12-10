2,189 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Brophy Wealth Management LLC

Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of Brophy Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $802.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $841.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $871.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.