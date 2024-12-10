26,403 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

