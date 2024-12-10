331,593 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 331,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPYV opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

