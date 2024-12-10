361,618 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $1,860,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,753,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,493,000 after buying an additional 1,513,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 180,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,429 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

EDU stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

