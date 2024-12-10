3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $169.88 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

