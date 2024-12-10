3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

