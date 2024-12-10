51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $14.06 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.68.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.40% of 51Talk Online Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

