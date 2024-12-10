52,900 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Bought by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Savoie Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

