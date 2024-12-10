53,261 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.85 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

