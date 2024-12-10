60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) CEO Geoffrey S. Dow Purchases 35,823 Shares

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) CEO Geoffrey S. Dow bought 35,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,495.21. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.60. The trade was a 60.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 26.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 271,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,634. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 5.36. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

