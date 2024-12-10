992 Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.09. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $80,812.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,956.25. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

