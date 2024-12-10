A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. 231,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,736. The company has a market capitalization of $667.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. This trade represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. This represents a 43.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

