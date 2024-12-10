ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Acquires 1,574 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Legacy Housing accounts for 1.5% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Legacy Housing worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEGH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LEGH opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $622.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
