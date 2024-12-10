ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Boosts Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises about 9.0% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 1,374.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,145,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,589 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in PDD by 3,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,907,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after buying an additional 1,904,155 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PDD by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after buying an additional 1,788,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,930,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,595,000 after buying an additional 1,654,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.