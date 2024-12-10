ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Grows Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 3.3% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 507.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,603.68. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,575.73. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

